To use one of the two Zipcars available, use the following steps:

Join at zipcar.com/ttu. (Must be at least 18 years old. Join for $15.) Reserve a car online or through the Zipcar app (App Store; Google Play) for one hour up to seven days. (Rates start at $8.50/hour) Scan into the car using your Zipcard. The keys are in the vehicle. Drive! When finished, return the vehicle to one of the two designated Zipcar spots in the Z2 lot between Knapp Hall and The Commons.

Zipcar covers gas, insurance, and 180 miles per day in the vehicle. For additional information and details, visit zipcar.com/ttu.





If you have any questions or concerns, please contact us at (806) 742-PARK or parking@ttu.edu.