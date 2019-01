As part of the multidisciplinary project on Identity and Resistance in Global Contexts, Ute Lemper will present "Songs for Eternity" at Texas Tech University on January 26th, the day before International Holocaust Remembrance Day.











For more on "Songs for Eternity," read the interview with Ute Lemper in this article from the Washington Post.





To reserve your seats, free of charge, RSVP to ttuidentityconflict@gmail.com or (806) 786-0546 by January 24th.