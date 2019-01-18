From January 22-26, CrossFit Texas Tech will have FREE classes open to anyone and everyone! Beginners are always welcome. Classes will be held in both the morning and afternoon, so feel free to drop by whenever your schedule permits! Class times will be M-F at, 6:15 am, 7:30 am, 4:30 pm, & 5:30 pm. Each class is 1-hr in length. Come ready to sweat and meet some awesome people. We are located in the bottom floor of the rec center in the CrossFit Texas Tech Room (ask the front desk for directions if you are unsure). See you there!