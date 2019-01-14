China has the world’s second-largest economy in terms of nominal GDP and the largest economy by purchasing power parity. China is the second largest trade partners of the United States as of 2017. Chinese Mandarin is the most widely spoken first language in the world. It is also one of the critical languages defined by the U.S. government. Learning Chinese Mandarin at TTU will open a new window for your career.

CHIN1501 Beginning Chinese in the Spring of 2019 is still open now. It’s a hybrid course, including 3 hours classroom instruction and 2 hours online instruction per week. This proficiency-oriented course will mainly focus on help students to learn how to Chinese in various contexts to accomplish communicative tasks. Meanwhile students will also learn simplified Chinese characters and understand the evolution of Chinese characters from the pictographs traced back to 3000 years ago. In-class activities include the role-play, performance, Charades, Jeopardy, and other games and communicative oral activities. Additionally, this course will help you to understand basic information about the Chinese people and their culture, such as family value, festival, food, etc.

No prerequisite is required!!!!!

Meets 12 - 12:50 pm MWF in CMLL 115.