Calling on graduate students with particular interest in HUMAN BEHAVIOR.





This semester, the MOTOR DEVELOPMENT (KIN 5307) course will tackle the profound role it plays in general health and wellness. Particular emphasis is on impacting the OBESITY crisis.





MOTOR Skillfulness is the “bread and butter” of students in Kinesiology, or exercise science. This course also serves as an elective for Psychology, Education, Health, or Physiology Majors in various graduate programs. In practical terms emphasis is on the impact of how motor skills and behavior on lifestyle, health, belief systems. Solving urgent problems such as OBESITY, recovery, behavior compliance, and FALLING in the aging is the immediate objective.





“Diet” and “exercise” are the cliched and oft-repeated mantra to solve many health crises. However, data reveals a more complicated and multi-factorial condition, than most people acknowledge. This “clinical solution” in many instances can be ineffective in permanently and significantly solving personal crises. Here is a recent headline: “The science is in: exercise won’t help you lose much weight” [https://www.vox.com/2018/1/3/16845438/exercise-weight-loss-myth-burn-calories].





How will “BEHAVIORISTS” address this issue? Where can we contribute the most to solving imminent health crises confronting us?





This will be the running theme of the Motor Development course this semester. Join us as we tackle practical solutions.