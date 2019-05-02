Calling all pre-health students! Attend the Health Professions School Fair on Tues., Feb. 5 to meet with representatives from approx. 50 professional health schools, including: nursing, medical, dental, pharmacy, physical therapy, physician assistant, occupational therapy, optometry, clinical lab sciences and speech, language and hearing sciences, biomedical and public health programs. The Fair will take place on Tues., Feb. 5th, from 10:00am-2:00pm in the SUB Ballroom and details can be found here . Posted:

1/17/2019



Originator:

Amy Perez



Email:

Amy.Perez@ttu.edu



Department:

Pre Professional Health Care



Event Information

Time: 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Event Date: 2/5/2019



Location:

SUB Ballroom



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Academic

Departmental

