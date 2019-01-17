TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Two Step Dance Social

Have some fun and learn to Two Step with the Tech Ballroom Dance Team! Come down to Rec Room 114 at 8for some country dancing fun!

Posted:
1/16/2019

Originator:
Sierra Shanafelt

Email:
sierra.shanafelt@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 8:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Event Date: 1/17/2019

Location:
Rec room 114

