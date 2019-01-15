English in the Evenings Do you want to improve your English in a fun environment?



In this prospective program, Lubbock community members would work with skilled instructors to grow their communication skills in four areas:



Reading



Writing



Listening



Speaking







Spring 2019 Courses







Listening Comprehension and Spoken Communication in English



January 16 - February 20







Reading and Composition in English



February 22 - April 3







TOEFL Preparation



April 5 – May 10







Information and registration forms can be found here:





1/15/2019



Originator:

Olga Pahom



Email:

olga.pahom@ttu.edu



Department:

Classical and Modern Lang and Lit





Categories

Lectures & Seminars

