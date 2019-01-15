|
English in the Evenings
Do you want to improve your English in a fun environment?
In this prospective program, Lubbock community members would work with skilled instructors to grow their communication skills in four areas:
Reading
Writing
Listening
Speaking
Spring 2019 Courses
Listening Comprehension and Spoken Communication in English
January 16 - February 20
Reading and Composition in English
February 22 - April 3
TOEFL Preparation
April 5 – May 10
Information and registration forms can be found here: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/classic_modern/englishevenings.php
