NEW ESL CLASSES FOR INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY

English in the Evenings

 

Do you want to improve your English in a fun environment?

In this prospective program, Lubbock community members would work with skilled instructors to grow their communication skills in four areas:

Reading

Writing

Listening

Speaking



Spring 2019 Courses



Listening Comprehension and Spoken Communication in English

January 16 - February 20



Reading and Composition in English

February 22 - April 3



TOEFL Preparation

April 5 – May 10



Information and registration forms can be found here: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/classic_modern/englishevenings.php  
1/15/2019

Olga Pahom

olga.pahom@ttu.edu

Classical and Modern Lang and Lit


