Paint & Glow is an event where students can show up and paint their very own canvas to take home. The paint we provide will be glow in the dark and neon, so students can get more creative with their canvas. We will have a black-light bar that we can shine over their canvas to see their creation glow! FREE with TTU ID.

This event is brought to you by the Student Activities Board.

Student Activities | 806.742.4708 | www.sab.ttu.edu | sab@ttu.edu

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & Snapchat: @texastechsab