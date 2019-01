Paint & Glow is a free event for students to come out and paint with neon and glow in the dark paints and take home a canvas! We will provide the paints, brushes, and a canvas for each student. The event will be held in the SUB Food Court on January 23, 2019 in the SUB Food Court. FREE with TTU ID!

This event is brought to you by the Student Activities Board. Student Activities | 806.742.4708 | www.sab.ttu.edu | sab@ttu.edu Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & Snapchat: @texastechsab

1/21/2019



Michelle Morris



michelle.morris@ttu.edu



N/A



Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Date: 1/23/2019



SUB Food Court



Arts & Entertainment