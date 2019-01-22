A new exhibit featuring the history and timeline of the beef cattle industry will open with a public reception from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, January 22 at the National Ranching Heritage Center (NRHC). The exhibit emphasizes the timeline of the industry over the past 300 years and features a unique collection of historic photographs, life-size models of cattle, and interactive kiosks that will give visitors a hands-on experience. Immediately after the NRHC exhibit, the International Cultural Center will serve south-of-the- border desserts from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. for the opening of a new ICC exhibit entitled “Vaquero: Genesis of the Texas Cowboy.”

The beef cattle exhibit was curated by Julie Hodges, NRHC Helen DeVitt Jones Director of Education, and Dr. Ryan Rathmann, associate professor in the Department of Animal and Food Science at Texas Tech University and holder of the John W. and Doris Jones Professorship. The reception will feature a short lecture and discussion led by Rathmann.