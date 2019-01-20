Come observe a total lunar eclipse with astronomers from the Department of Physics & Astronomy! We will have telescopes set up between the Library and SUB from 9:30 PM to Midnight on Sunday, January 20th.

Totality begins at 10:44 PM and lasts until 11:43 PM with a partial eclipse for about an hour before and after.

Find out why the only total lunar eclipse of 2019 is being called the Super Blood Wolf Moon! Open to the public and the entire TTU Community.

For more background on this lunar eclipse, visit:

https://www.jpl.nasa.gov/edu/news/2019/1/11/how-to-watch-the-only-total-lunar-eclipse-of-2019-plus-a-supermoon/