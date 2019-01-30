Want to be a part of the 2nd largest student org on campus that serves over 8,000 students? Consider running to be an officer on the 2019-2020 Residence Halls Association Executive Board!



A total of 7 student leadership positions are available to run for, including President, Vice President of Administration & Finance, Vice President of Leadership Development & Advocacy, Vice President of Public Relations & External Affairs, Vice President of Programming (2 positions available), and National Communications Coordinator. For a full outline of position responsibilities, please visit RHA's Tech Connect Page (see link below), click on 'Documents' and view the Constitution & Bylaws.



Along with fully compensated room & board, you will have the opportunity to be a part of planning events like the Carol of Lights, TTU Drag Show, Spring Fling and other programs for on-campus residents. Intent Form is due February 11th @11:45pm on the RHA TechConnect page (see link below). Please note that you must be living on campus for the 2019-2020 academic year, maintain a 2.25 cumulative GPA, have lived in the residence halls for 1 year (including current semester), and cannot be working for University Student Housing in another capacity during the time of office in order to qualify.



If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to us via email rha@ttu.edu.



https://ttu.campuslabs.com/engage/organization/residence-halls-association