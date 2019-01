Wreck Em!

Phi Alpha Delta, the Pre-law fraternity will be hosting a legal trivia night in the SUB Traditions room at 6 pm . All students regardless of your major are welcome to attend. Participants will be given the chance to win prizes. Snacks and drinks will be provided. COME OUT AND SHOW YOUR LEGAL KNOWLEDGE... and to have FUN!

What: Legal Trivia When: 1/17/18 at 6 pm Where: SUB Traditions room Who: EVERYONE!!! This announcement is represented by a registered student organization. Posted:

1/16/2019



Originator:

Malik White-Williams



Email:

malik.williams@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Date: 1/17/2019



Location:

SUB Traditions room



