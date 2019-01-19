We are investigating running shoe consumer awareness and perceptions.





You will be asked to complete surveys and view a brochure. Total time commitment is estimated to be less than 15 minutes.





Participants will complete the study on-site at FootTech Athletic Store at 19th and Marsha Sharp Freeway

Ongoing 2pm-6:30pm Mon-Fri, 10am-4:30pm Sat





To thank you for your help, participants may randomly be selected to receive a gift certificate.





The questionnaires will not request any personal, identifiable information to protect your privacy.





Dr. Karen Alexander will answer any questions you have about the study. You can call (806)834-2212 or email karen.alexander@ttu.edu. This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University (806)742-2064.