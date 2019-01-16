|
CMLL is currently gauging interest in order to possibly offer Korean beginning as early as Fall 2019! Be one of the first 20 students that will get to take this new class here at TTU. Learning another language can give you a competitive edge professionally or just enrich your life personally and you'll also be taking care of your language requirement. If you are interested, email cmll.interest@ttu.edu and let us know!
|Posted:
1/16/2019
Originator:
Theresa Madrid
Email:
theresa.l.madrid@ttu.edu
Department:
Classical and Modern Lang and Lit
