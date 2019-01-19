|
An artist with an obsession for Islamic ornamentation, Arabesque design, and Arabic calligraphy, Marwan Aridi innovated a modern interpretation of the Quran while preserving the integrity of its historical traditions.
Aridi singularly developed a different design for each Sourah, or chapter, of the Quran. Together, these 114 individual designs create an encyclopedia of Islamic decorations and design traditions embracing North African, Moorish, Andalusian, Persian, and Turkish influences. Extending this feat, Aridi customized an original Arabic calligraphy typestyle.
|Posted:
1/17/2019
Originator:
Sally Post
Email:
sally.post@ttu.edu
Department:
Museum
Event Information
Time: 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Date: 1/19/2019
Location:
Helen DeVitt Jones Auditorium and Sculpture Court of the Museum of Texas Tech University
