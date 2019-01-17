Journalist Eddie Brock is trying to take down Carlton Drake, the notorious and brilliant founder of the Life Foundation. While investigating one of Drake's experiments, Eddie's body merges with the alien Venom -- leaving him with superhuman strength and power.

Come out to see Venom! Enjoy a free showing on Thursday the 17th and/or Friday the 18th in the SUB Escondido Theater. Doors open at 9:30 PM and the movie starts at 10:00 PM.

Enjoy a free popcorn and soft drink during the movie, courtesy of Hospitality Services.



