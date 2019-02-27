TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Open Mic Night
Open Mic Night is a fun event where students can sing for the student body while showcasing covers or even their own written pieces! Other forms of entertainment are encouraged as well like joke telling and poetry! Treats and refreshments will be available for those watching as well as those performing. The event will be taking place February 27 from 7-9PM in the SUB Courtyard. Please bring your TTU ID! 

This event is brought to you by the Student Activities Board.
2/20/2019

Michelle Morris

michelle.morris@ttu.edu

Event Information
Time: 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Date: 2/27/2019

Location:
SUB Courtyard

