Comedy Night: Magic & Laughs in Raiderland
Come out to Comedy Night on March 27 at 7PM to watch Michael Kent perform his show- Magic & Laughs in Raiderland! His act will be combining magic and comedy for an all new show brought to Tech's campus for the students! Head to the Escondido Theatre for this event and bring your TTU ID for free admission!

This event is brought to you by the Student Activities Board.
Student Activities | 806.742.4708 | www.sab.ttu.edu | sab@ttu.edu
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram &amp; Snapchat: @texastechsab
Posted:
3/25/2019

Originator:
Michelle Morris

Email:
michelle.morris@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Date: 3/27/2019

Location:
SUB Escondido Theatre

