Join Dr. Joe Hodes (Honors College) and Dr. Belinda Kleinhans (CMLL) for this year's Holocaust Remembrance Day talk on 1/27 (International Holocaust Remembrance Day) to honor the victims of the Holocaust. Learn about the lives of those affected by the Holocaust in concentration camps, different victim groups, as well as about the building blocks of a genocide from biased attitudes all the way to mass extermination.
All are welcome to attend - free to the public. Please enter the building through the door facing the historic Barn.
Sunday, January 27, 2019, Qualia Room in CMLL (former Foreign Languages)!