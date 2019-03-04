Raiders Rejuvenate is a relaxing event for students where they can enjoy fresh fruit and other delicious treats along with our chocolate fountain! Students can also make individual face masks and bath bombs to take home! This event is perfect after a long day of classes to relax and enjoy making and taking home free self-care necessities! Raiders Rejuvenate will be located in the SUB Escondido Theatre from 6-8PM on April 3rd. Free admission with TTU ID!







3/28/2019



Michelle Morris



michelle.morris@ttu.edu



N/A



6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

4/3/2019



SUB Courtyard



