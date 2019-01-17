TTU HomeTechAnnounce

askIT Scheduled Maintenance, Friday, January 18th, 2019 at 5:00 am
The TTU IT Division will perform scheduled maintenance on our IT Self-Help Portal, askIT (askIT.ttu.edu), on Friday, January 18th, between 5:00 am and 7:00 am CST. The askIT service and issue management feature within www.askit.ttu.edu will be unavailable during this time.

If you would like more information about the askIT service, or experience any issues with the askIT service outside of this maintenance window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.
Posted:
1/17/2019

Originator:
IT Help Central

Email:
ithelpcentral@ttu.edu

Department:
ITHC


Categories