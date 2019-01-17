



If you would like more information about the askIT service, or experience any issues with the askIT service outside of this maintenance window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or The TTU IT Division will perform scheduled maintenance on our IT Self-Help Portal, askIT (askIT.ttu.edu), on Friday, January 18th, between 5:00 am and 7:00 am CST. The askIT service and issue management feature within www.askit.ttu.edu will be unavailable during this time.If you would like more information about the askIT service, or experience any issues with the askIT service outside of this maintenance window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or ithelpcentral@ttu.edu Posted:

1/17/2019



Originator:

IT Help Central



Email:

ithelpcentral@ttu.edu



Department:

ITHC





Categories

IT Announcements

Departmental

