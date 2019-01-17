In order to increase application and data and information resource security, Microsoft announced that macOS El Capitan (10.11), Yosemite (10.10), and lower will no longer be supported by the Microsoft OneDrive application, effective Friday, February 1, 2019. On this date, the following changes will occur:

Existing OneDrive sync client installations on unsupported operating systems will stop updating. These clients will continue to run, but their functionality will no longer be tested. Please do not continue to run on these unsupported operating systems.

New installations on unsupported operating systems will be blocked by Microsoft.

Bugs and issues found on or specific to unsupported operating systems will no longer be investigated or fixed.

The newest Apple operating system for desktops and laptops, macOS Mojave (10.14), has been available since September, and provides the most recent security features for Mac users. In order to protect yourself and TTU data and information resources, please update your Mac to the latest operating system as soon as possible.



Note that the requirements for running OneDrive with Windows (Windows 7 or higher) have not currently changed, but we will continue to monitor closely. For any questions or concerns, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.