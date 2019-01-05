Puppies in the Park is a fun event where students can bring their dogs! You heard that right, dogs are invited and encouraged to this exciting event! We will have puppy treats for the dogs and snow cones for students! The movie showing will be A Dog's Way Home! Event starts at 7PM with snowcones and puppy treats but the movie will start at dusk! Be sure to bring your TTU ID along with your dog's tags and shot record paperwork!
This event is brought to you by the Student Activities Board.
