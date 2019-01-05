|
This event is an opportunity for students to bring their dogs to campus and have fun with dog treats and snowcones! We will be showing the new movie, A Dog's Way Home at dusk! Bring your dog's tags and shot record papers to the event! Puppies in the Park will take place at Urbanpvsky Park May 1st starting at 7PM with the movie starting at dusk. FREE with TTU ID!
4/26/2019
Michelle Morris
michelle.morris@ttu.edu
N/A
Time: 7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Event Date: 5/1/2019
Urbanovsky Park
