Puppies in the Park: TODAY!

Puppies in the Park is a free student event that allows students to bring their pups to campus! At Urbanovsky Park, bring your dog's tags and shot record papers upon arrival. We will be handing out free puppy treats and snowcones at 7PM. We will be showing the new movie A Dog's Way Home at dusk! We can't wait to see you and your furry friends tonight! FREE with TTU ID!



This event is brought to you by the Student Activities Board. Student Activities | 806.742.4708 | www.sab.ttu.edu | sab@ttu.edu Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & Snapchat: @texastechsab

Posted:

5/1/2019



Originator:

Michelle Morris



Email:

michelle.morris@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 7:00 PM - 9:30 PM

Event Date: 5/1/2019



Location:

Urbanovsky Park



