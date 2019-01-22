The Student Activities Board presents this week's Late Night Movie: Robin Hood (2018). We will be showing this movie on Thursday January 24th and Friday the 25th. Movie starts at 10PM both Thursday and Friday. Come out to the SUB Escondido Theater 30 minutes prior to the start of the movie for FREE popcorn and pick your seats! There is limited seating, so come early! FREE with TTU ID.

This event is brought to you by the Student Activities Board.

Student Activities | 806.742.4708 | www.sab.ttu.edu | sab@ttu.edu

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & Snapchat: @texastechsab