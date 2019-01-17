Spend three weeks during Summer I exploring Costa Rica's famed natural wonders and learning about conservation, ecology, and the avifauna of tropical systems. We will tour the countryside visiting many of the country's national parks including Corcovado National Park on the Osa Peninsula, Palo Verde National Park, and Poas Volcano National Park. As we explore the area, we will discuss concepts in ecology - often at the very sites where the original concepts were studied. We will also learn about conservation, and the importance of balancing the needs of the local people with conservation of the natural resources in designing a successful program.





