TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Library workshops week of Jan. 28
Build Your Research Brand - 11-11:50 a.m. Jan. 29
Create online profiles and track altmetrics
Explore opportunities for publishing non-traditional works
Learn how to manage your online presence

LaTex for Beginners - 5-6:20 p.m. Jan. 29
Bring your laptop for hands-on learning
Create LaTeX documents
Learn to add text, tables, citations and more

How to Make Course Reserves Work for Your Classes - 12:30-1:20 p.m. Jan. 31
How to put items on course reserves
Copyright concerns for electronic and partial resources
How to access items on reserve

How to Do a Literature Review - 2-4 p.m. Feb. 1
Locate relevant research for your review
Determine what studies to include
Learn to organize and structure your review


All workshops take place in Library Instruction Lab 150. For the full schedule of workshops and to
Posted:
1/23/2019

Originator:
Julie Barnett

Email:
julie.barnett@ttu.edu

Department:
Library


Categories