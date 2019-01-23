Build Your Research Brand - 11-11:50 a.m. Jan. 29 • Create online profiles and track altmetrics • Explore opportunities for publishing non-traditional works • Learn how to manage your online presence

LaTex for Beginners - 5-6:20 p.m. Jan. 29 • Bring your laptop for hands-on learning • Create LaTeX documents • Learn to add text, tables, citations and more

How to Make Course Reserves Work for Your Classes - 12:30-1:20 p.m. Jan. 31 • How to put items on course reserves • Copyright concerns for electronic and partial resources • How to access items on reserve

How to Do a Literature Review - 2-4 p.m. Feb. 1 • Locate relevant research for your review • Determine what studies to include • Learn to organize and structure your review



All workshops take place in Library Instruction Lab 150. For the full schedule of workshops and to register, visit bit.ly/TTULibraryWorkshops



1/23/2019



Julie Barnett



julie.barnett@ttu.edu



Library





