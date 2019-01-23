Build Your Research Brand - 11-11:50 a.m. Jan. 29
• Create online profiles and track altmetrics
• Explore opportunities for publishing non-traditional works
• Learn how to manage your online presence
LaTex for Beginners - 5-6:20 p.m. Jan. 29
• Bring your laptop for hands-on learning
• Create LaTeX documents
• Learn to add text, tables, citations and more
How to Make Course Reserves Work for Your Classes - 12:30-1:20 p.m. Jan. 31
• How to put items on course reserves
• Copyright concerns for electronic and partial resources
• How to access items on reserve
How to Do a Literature Review - 2-4 p.m. Feb. 1
• Locate relevant research for your review
• Determine what studies to include
• Learn to organize and structure your review
All workshops take place in Library Instruction Lab 150.