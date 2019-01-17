The Libarna Urban Landscapes Project (LULP) Archaeological Field School provides students with an opportunity to learn transferable skills in the field, to contribute to cutting edge archaeological research, and to be part of an immersive cultural experience in northwest Italy. This summer in July we plan to begin to excavate.

Students will be trained in archaeological skills needed in the field and introduced to the basics of archaeological interpretation of data at the ancient Roman city of Libarna. Hands-on work at the site will be supplemented by readings, discussions, and visits to nearby museums and historical sites. Students will also be exposed to the history and culture of northern Italy through activities, such as attendance at local festivals, swimming in the local river, and meals serving traditional local cuisine. We welcome anyone who wishes to participate: no experience needed! This is a class offered for credit through Boise State University but will be working with the Transfer Evaluation Office of TTU.

If you want to know more please visit

Website: www.LibarnaArchProject.org and www.facebook.com/LibarnaULP

or email me at hannah.friedman@ttu.edu

