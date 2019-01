This class is intended to give an introduction on the capabilities and usage of the TTU High Performance Computing Center resources. To get the most from it, participants should already have requested and received HPCC access for their eRaider account using the account request forms on the HPCC web site.

Sessions: January 29, 1pm - 3pm

February 13, 3pm - 5pm Location: Experimental Sciences Building (ESB) Room 120

For more information on this and other training events, please visit the HPCC Training Events page.



Posted:

1/22/2019



Originator:

Chris Turner



Email:

christopher.turner@ttu.edu



Department:

High Performance Computing Center





Categories

Research

Academic

Research