Guest Artist Violin Recital: The Kruse Duo

Acclaimed for their rich sound and oneness of interpretation, the Kruse Duo (Penny Thompson Kruse, violin and Steven Kruse, viola) has excited audiences on three continents over the past twenty-five years. Together with Nataliya Sukhina (piano), they will perform Duo No. 1 in G Major, K. 423 (Mozart), Lark Ascending (Williams), Dunka: Duo Concertante for Violin, Viola and Piano (Clarke), Silent Moon (Thomas), Phantasy-Trio in E-Flat Major for Piano, Violin, and Viola, Op. 36 (Dunhill), and Three American Pieces for Violin and Piano (Foss). This concert is free and open to the public.
1/28/2019

Tess Greenlees

tess.greenlees@ttu.edu

Time: 8:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Event Date: 1/29/2019

Location:
Hemmle Recital Hall

