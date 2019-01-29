Acclaimed for their rich sound and oneness of interpretation, the Kruse Duo (Penny Thompson Kruse, violin and Steven Kruse, viola) has excited audiences on three continents over the past twenty-five years. Together with Nataliya Sukhina (piano), they will perform Duo No. 1 in G Major, K. 423 (Mozart), Lark Ascending (Williams), Dunka: Duo Concertante for Violin, Viola and Piano (Clarke), Silent Moon (Thomas), Phantasy-Trio in E-Flat Major for Piano, Violin, and Viola, Op. 36 (Dunhill), and Three American Pieces for Violin and Piano (Foss). This concert is free and open to the public. Posted:

