Hello Red Raiders, your Raider Floral and Events team will have a special Valentine’s Day small floral arrangement available for purchase by preorder that will start from January 22, 2019 until February 08, 2019. Limited quantities are available and product may come with a pink or red vase. We offer free Lubbock campus delivery’s. Off campus deliveries are available but are subject to a delivery fee. o Price: • $14.75 + Tax

o Payment methods: • Money Order, Cash or Checks made payable to Texas Tech (8.25% Sales Tax must be included) (Estimated $15.97 each) • Credit cards (Online orders only, https://www.depts.ttu.edu/grounds/Red_Raider_Floral_Designs/products_for_purchase.php) • FOP Account Numbers

o Payment mailing address: • Mail Stop 3144

o Contact information: • Email: RaiderFloralEvents@ttu.edu • Phone: 806-742-4OPS

o Disclaimer: • All sales are final (No exchanges excepted) • No maintenance included • Confirmation email sent from RaiderFloralEvents@ttu.edu

o Important dates: • Last Day to Order: February 08, 2019 • Order must be paid by: February 11, 2019 • Deliver begins: February 14, 2019

1/22/2019



Raider Floral & Events



raiderfloralevents@ttu.edu



Ops Div Administration Salary





Departmental

