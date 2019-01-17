1. Assist Training Director with obtaining all necessary paperwork from prospective volunteer



2. Assist with scheduling background checks.



3. File background checks, references and homework assignments as they are received.



4. Helps maintain advocate checklist and keeping advocates aware of what information has been received and what is still needed.



5. Assist the Program Assistant with ordering dinner from appropriate vendor, confirming dinner on the day of, and ensures they receive an In Kind Form if necessary as well as Thank you notes.



6. Provides reminders to speakers, ensures they receive a Thank you note7.Assists with printing of Oaths, Certificates and Advocate Badges8.On weeks in which the volunteer intern is working, submit a weekly timesheet to the Executive Assistant.

Posted:

1/17/2019



Originator:

Michelle Kiser



Email:

michelle.kiser@ttu.edu



Department:

Support Ops for Academic Retention





Categories

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

