We have exciting news! We have, for the first time in the history of our program, hired a Visiting Assistant Professor. Her name is Dr. Jocelyne B. Scott. You are cordially invited to attend her public talk January 25th.

"#Hear Her Harvard": Sororities as Sites of Incomplete Educational Revolution Friday, January 25th, noon-1PM, DOAK Hall 123

Bio: Dr. Scott earned her Ph.D. and M.A. in Gender Studies from Indiana University and holds B.A. degrees in French and International Relations from Bucknell University. Dr. Scott's ethnographic dissertation, "Friendship on Sorority Row: Ritual, Privilege, and Activism," engages with the broader cultural conversation depicting sorority women as bodies—bodies for men's sexual consumption, binge-drinking bodies, and hazing/hazed bodies. Her research interests are rooted in feminist and queer theory and queer kinship formations, critical whiteness studies, qualitative research methods, popular culture, sexuality, social justice, and the politics of homosocial communities.





