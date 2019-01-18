Raider Red's Food Pantry is open to all currently enrolled students facing hunger and food insecurity. Spring 2019 hours are now posted. Please be aware that in accordance with TTU's holiday schedule, Raider Red's Food Pantry will be closed on Monday, January 21, 2019.

Mondays: 8am - 12pm & 1pm - 3pm

Tuesdays: 9am - 4pm

Wednesdays: 8am - 3pm

Thursdays: 8am - 4pm

Fridays: 9am - 4pm

Students unable to visit the Food Pantry during those times, please call (806) 1932 or stop by SUB 201 Monday-Friday from 8am - 5pm. For more information, visit our website foodpantry.ttu.edu