Mondays: 8am - 12pm & 1pm - 3pm

Tuesdays: 9am - 4pm

Wednesdays: 8am - 3pm

Thursdays: 8am - 4pm

Fridays: 9am - 4pm

Students unable to visit the Food Pantry during those times, please call (806) 1932 or stop by SUB 201 Monday-Friday from 8am - 5pm.

Interested in donating? Check out our website to learn how you can donate (foodpantry.ttu.edu)