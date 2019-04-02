Professor Keffer invites all students, staff, and faculty to attend the Energy Law Lecture Series. The lineup of Speakers for the spring semester include:
Feb 4, 2019 - John Tintera, President- Texas Alliance of Energy Producers
Feb 26,2019 - Bernard Weinstein, SMU Maguire Energy Institute
March 31, 2019 - Robert Bryce, Author/Lecturer- Screening of his new documentary at Alamo Draft House
April 1, 2019 - Robert Bryce, Author/Lecturer
Lunch will be provided for all attendees excluding the Alamo Draft House.