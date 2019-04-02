TTU HomeTechAnnounce

ENERGY LAW LECTURE SERIES
Professor Keffer invites  all students, staff, and faculty to attend the Energy Law Lecture Series. The lineup of Speakers for the spring semester include:

Feb 4, 2019 - John Tintera, President- Texas Alliance of Energy Producers
Feb 26,2019 - Bernard Weinstein, SMU Maguire Energy Institute 
March 31, 2019 - Robert Bryce, Author/Lecturer- Screening of his new documentary at Alamo Draft House
April 1, 2019 - Robert Bryce, Author/Lecturer

Lunch will be provided for all attendees excluding the Alamo Draft House. 
1/18/2019

Alexis Ambler

alexis.ambler@ttu.edu

N/A

Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 2/4/2019

Lanier Auditorium


