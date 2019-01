Lunch will be served.



Come learn tips for avoiding unintentional plagiarism by using proper techniques for paraphrasing research! Also, learn how to interact with the university's subscription to the plagiarism detection software, iThenticate from Dr. Marianne Evola from the office of the VP of Research.

For more information, contact: Anastasia Coles: anastasia.coles@ttu.edu

1/22/2019



Originator:

Anastasia Coles



Email:

anastasia.coles@ttu.edu



Department:

TTU Ethics Center



Event Information

Time: 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM

Event Date: 1/30/2019



Location:

Library 151



Categories

Academic