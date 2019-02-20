|
This event is open to all TTU students and is an opportunity for those interested in law school to get professional advice about the admission process and law school experience. The panelists will answer questions both from an event mediator and from students in audience. Free food is provided.
2/20/2019
Kinsee Tumlinson
kinsee.tumlinson@ttu.edu
N/A
Time: 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Date: 2/20/2019
SUB - Red Raider Lounge
