Help the TTU Libraries better understand your experience accessing our materials and services from off campus. This survey will take roughly 10-15 minutes to complete.

Because of how much distance programs have grown here at TTU, we want to include our distance users' perspectives as in the next round of Library website redesigns. This survey is simply a starting point for us, and we will be following up on the comments that you provide us.

Student Survey: http://ttu.libwizard.com/distance-students-experiences

Faculty and Staff Survey: http://ttu.libwizard.com/Faculty-Distance-Experiences-Initial-Survey

Due by: February 8

If you have any questions about the survey or how the information will be used please contact Rachel Rayl at libraries.ux@ttu.edu.

We appreciate your feedback!

Because the information provided will be only used to improve the services at TTU Libraries, IRB approval is not necessary at this time.