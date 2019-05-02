PROGRAM FEE INCLUDES:
Stays at International Cultural Center
Breakfast & Lunch
Excursions
Some textbooks
Bus pass in Reims
PROGRAM FEE DOES NOT INCLUDE:
TTU tuition (6hrs)
Airfare to/from France
Meals on excursions and week-ends
Textbooks for upper-level students
All dinners
Personal spending money
Insurance ($1.50/day)
Education Abroad fee ($200)
Optional weekend in Deauville, Normandy ($500)
TO APPLY:
http://ttu-sa.terradotta.com/?go=CMLLFrench
FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:
Dr. Carole Edwards carole.edwards@ttu.edu