PROGRAM FEE INCLUDES: Stays at International Cultural Center Breakfast & Lunch Excursions Some textbooks Bus pass in Reims PROGRAM FEE DOES NOT INCLUDE: TTU tuition (6hrs) Airfare to/from France Meals on excursions and week-ends Textbooks for upper-level students All dinners Personal spending money Insurance ($1.50/day) Education Abroad fee ($200) Optional weekend in Deauville, Normandy ($500) TO APPLY: http://ttu-sa.terradotta.com/?go=CMLLFrench FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT: Dr. Carole Edwards carole.edwards@ttu.edu Posted:

1/22/2019



Originator:

Carole Edwards



Email:

carole.edwards@ttu.edu



Department:

Classical and Modern Lang and Lit



Time: 4:30 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Date: 2/5/2019



Location:

FL 121



