Summer I Study Abroad to Reims, France meeting, February 5th @ 4:30 PM FL 121

 PROGRAM FEE INCLUDES:

Stays at International Cultural Center

Breakfast & Lunch

Excursions

Some textbooks

Bus pass in Reims

 

PROGRAM FEE DOES NOT INCLUDE:

TTU tuition (6hrs)

Airfare to/from France

Meals on excursions and week-ends

Textbooks for upper-level students

All dinners

Personal spending money

Insurance ($1.50/day)

Education Abroad fee ($200)

Optional weekend in Deauville, Normandy ($500)

 

TO APPLY:

http://ttu-sa.terradotta.com/?go=CMLLFrench

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Dr. Carole Edwards carole.edwards@ttu.edu
Posted:
1/22/2019

Originator:
Carole Edwards

Email:
carole.edwards@ttu.edu

Department:
Classical and Modern Lang and Lit

Event Information
Time: 4:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Date: 2/5/2019

Location:
FL 121

Categories