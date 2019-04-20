Eligibility: Non-Koreans and overseas Koreans whose native language is not Korean.
Application Details
1) Application deadline: January 27, 2019
2) Submission: Lubbock Korean School
3) Application Fee: $20 (cash or check)
4) How to apply: send your application by e-mail or in person to Jaehoon Lee (jaehoon.lee@ttu.edu)
5) Submit the following items to the schools:
· Application form attached with two recent photos (3cm x 4cm or 1.18 inch x 1.57 inch) *Applications without photograph will NOT be accepted.
· Scanned photos to be submitted online (jpg, 200kb, 354x472 pixel)
6) Announcement of Test Results: May 30, 2019