2018 Test of Proficiency in Korean (TOPIK)

Eligibility: Non-Koreans and overseas Koreans whose native language is not Korean.

Application Details

1) Application deadline: January 27, 2019

2) Submission: Lubbock Korean School

3) Application Fee: $20 (cash or check)

4) How to apply: send your application by e-mail or in person to Jaehoon Lee (jaehoon.lee@ttu.edu)

5) Submit the following items to the schools:

· Application form attached with two recent photos (3cm x 4cm or 1.18 inch x 1.57 inch) *Applications without photograph will NOT be accepted.

· Scanned photos to be submitted online (jpg, 200kb, 354x472 pixel)

6) Announcement of Test Results: May 30, 2019

1/23/2019
1/23/2019

Jason Lee
Jason Lee

Email:
jaehoon.lee@ttu.edu

Department:
EDUC Educational Psych Leadrshp Gen

4/20/2019

Education Building Room 213

