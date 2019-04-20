Eligibility: Non-Koreans and overseas Koreans whose native language is not Korean.



Application Details



1) Application deadline: January 27, 2019



2) Submission: Lubbock Korean School



3) Application Fee: $20 (cash or check)



4) How to apply: send your application by e-mail or in person to Jaehoon Lee (jaehoon.lee@ttu.edu)



5) Submit the following items to the schools:



· Application form attached with two recent photos (3cm x 4cm or 1.18 inch x 1.57 inch) *Applications without photograph will NOT be accepted.



· Scanned photos to be submitted online (jpg, 200kb, 354x472 pixel)



6) Announcement of Test Results: May 30, 2019 Posted:

1/23/2019



Originator:

Jason Lee



Email:

jaehoon.lee@ttu.edu



Department:

EDUC Educational Psych Leadrshp Gen



Event Information



All Day Event

Event Date: 4/20/2019



Location:

Education Building Room 213



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

