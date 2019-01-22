This is a 6-week program based in Salamanca, Spain, that only costs $3,500. The students live with host families and attend Education, Spanish, and culture classes at Universidad Pontificia de Salamanca. Salamanca is one of the most beautiful cities in Europe, with very intricate architecture and a rich history. It is an important center of education in Spain, and provides an ideal environment for study abroad. The students have field experience in two bilingual schools and participate in cultural programs, including Latin dance and cooking classes. There is a weekend trip to Lisbon, Portugal, a four-day stay in Madrid, and one-day excursions to Segovia, La Granja, Ávila, and Toledo. There are two free weekends for personal travel in Spain and other parts of Europe. It is open to all undergraduate and graduate students who are interested in teaching. The students receive a diploma and 9 credits which count towards their degree plans . The program will take place in Summer I, 2019, from May 21 to July 2. For all questions, please contact Dr. Comfort Pratt at salamanca.educ@ttu.edu or 834-5710. The last meeting for newcomers will take place next week, so apply immediately. To apply, click on this URL: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/international/studyabroad/students/apply/programs/facultyled/edu-salamanca.php, scroll down, and complete the application form. Scholarships and financial aid are available for this program. You will receive more information after you apply. You may access the program Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/STUDY-ABROAD-IN-SALAMANCA-SPAIN-TEXAS-TECH-UNIVERSITY-323746824687757/.



