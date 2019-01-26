|
As part of a multidisciplinary project on Identity and Resistance in Global Contexts, Ute Lemper will present "Songs for Eternity" in Hemmle Recital Hall in the Texas Tech School of Music at 7:00 pm on Saturday, January 26th, 2019. For more about "Songs for Eternity," read this interview with Ute Lemper in the Washington Post. To reserve your seats, free of charge, RSVP to ttuidentityconflict@gmail.com or (806) 786-0546 by January 24th.
|Posted:
1/24/2019
Originator:
Alec Cattell
Email:
alec.cattell@ttu.edu
Department:
Classical and Modern Lang and Lit
Event Information
Time: 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Date: 1/26/2019
Location:
Hemmle Recital Hall, Texas Tech School of Music
Categories