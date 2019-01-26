To reserve your seats, free of charge, RSVP to ttuidentityconflict@gmail.com or (806) 786-0546 by January 24th. As part of a multidisciplinary project on Identity and Resistance in Global Contexts, Ute Lemper will present "Songs for Eternity" in Hemmle Recital Hall in the Texas Tech School of Music at 7:00 pm on Saturday, January 26th, 2019. For more about "Songs for Eternity," read this interview with Ute Lemper in the Washington Post Posted:

