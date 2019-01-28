Gamma Alpha Omega Sorority, Inc. would love to meet you and share more information about out amazing organization. If you want to be a part of a sorority that focuses on community service, empowering women and mentoring the youth this is the organization for you! We have lots of events approaching so if you would like to attend and get to know us better let us know! Our first event is our informational and is listed in the announcement. Hope to see you there! Feel free to contact Gabriela Nunez at 404-698-8134 or at gabriela.m.nunez@ttu.edu if you have any question:)

