Humble greetings from the Brotherhood of Kings! We sincerely hope that all of your semesters have kicked in good and you all are having fun being back in school! The Gentlemen of Delta Epsilon Psi Fraternity Inc. strongly believe that everyone needs a family away from home. Saying that, we want to humbly remind all of you that our rush week will begin next week and we will be conducting a series of fun events that are free of cost to attend. Come join us and celebrate a good time while also meeting with the brothers and interacting with them, seeking any help you all need to succeed in school! All of our brothers are incredibly smart and focused in school but at the same time we all know how to have a little bit of fun and also help you all discover a family away from home. Contact any brother if you are potentially interested and we can assure you that it won’t be a decision you regret! Wishing all of you a very best of luck for the semester and hope you all make this college experience the best experience of your life! Follow us on instagram @depsi_mu and our facebook page @depsi.texastech for further details!

