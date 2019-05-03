TTU HomeTechAnnounce

MOCKTAIL PARTY! MARCH 5TH 5 P.M. – 7 P.M.

Learn to navigate professional social gatherings!

 

Each semester, the University Career Center offers students the opportunity to learn invaluable insights into a typical professional networking reception! Presented by a professional etiquette trainer, this event is a fun, non-threatening way to learn business etiquette skills while enjoying some Hors d’oeuvres. Space is limited so please make sure to register below!

 

Come in your best professional attire and get ready to practice and learn the how-to’s of networking and business etiquette!

For questions please contact Logan Winkelman at 806-742-2210 or logan.winkelman@ttu.edu.
