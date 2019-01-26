TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Come and See: The Museum of Texas Tech University
Warmth is the theme and Halston, Norell and Cashin are the designers who will be featured along with some quilts with terrific stories at the Come and See programs drawn from the Clothing and Textiles division at the Museum of Texas Tech University.  The program is Thursday, January 24th and repeated Saturday, January 26th from 10:30 until noon each day in the Helen DeVitt Jones Auditorium of the Museum, located at 4th and Indiana.  For more information or to RSVP contact marian.ann.montgomery@ttu.edu or (806) 834-5146.
1/25/2019

Daniel Tyler

daniel.tyler@ttu.edu

Museum

Time: 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Date: 1/26/2019

Museum of Texas Tech University

